President: Russia does not have enough people to fully seize Donbas, says President

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Russia's irrecoverable and sanitary losses in the war in 2025 amounted to 346,00 military personnel, and almost the same number of occupiers were mobilized during this time. About this in an interview with the media Axios said the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the head of state, Ukrainian generals informed him that Russia has lost 346,000 soldiers in killed and wounded since the beginning of this year.

He clarified that this is almost identical to the amount it has mobilized during this time.

Zelenskyy also denied claims that Russia was allegedly making progress on the front line. He said he had clearly told the US president To Donald Trump to realize that they are wrong. Zelenskyy added that American intelligence also showed that "no one is winning on the battlefield now."

The President said that Ukrainian intelligence had learned that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin boasted that it would fully occupy Donbas by October 15, but this deadline has passed.

"Russia cannot do this. It does not have enough people. Its strong battalions have been destroyed. Today, on the battlefield, we mostly remain where we have been for the last two or three months," Zelensky said.