Russia lost 346,000 troops in 2025, almost as many as it mobilized – Zelensky
Russia's irrecoverable and sanitary losses in the war in 2025 amounted to 346,00 military personnel, and almost the same number of occupiers were mobilized during this time. About this in an interview with the media Axios said the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
According to the head of state, Ukrainian generals informed him that Russia has lost 346,000 soldiers in killed and wounded since the beginning of this year.
He clarified that this is almost identical to the amount it has mobilized during this time.
Zelenskyy also denied claims that Russia was allegedly making progress on the front line. He said he had clearly told the US president To Donald Trump to realize that they are wrong. Zelenskyy added that American intelligence also showed that "no one is winning on the battlefield now."
The President said that Ukrainian intelligence had learned that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin boasted that it would fully occupy Donbas by October 15, but this deadline has passed.
"Russia cannot do this. It does not have enough people. Its strong battalions have been destroyed. Today, on the battlefield, we mostly remain where we have been for the last two or three months," Zelensky said.
- On May 26, the head of the SZR stated that Russia's total mobilization resource is 25 million people. But there are only 3 million people who are actually trained.
- In July, foreign intelligence reported that contract with the Russian army are signed by an average of 1,200 people every day. In six months, the Russian Armed Forces managed to recruit 200,000 so-called volunteers (contractors).
Comments (0)