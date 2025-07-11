In the first half of 2025, Russia recruited 200,000 people to its army, of which 25% are special forces, according to foreign intelligence

Russian military (Photo: Anatoly Maltsev/EPA)

An average of 1,200 people sign contracts with the Russian army every day. This allows for the recruitment of more than 30,000 soldiers every month and several hundred thousand in six months, the Foreign Intelligence Service reported in response to a request LIGA.net. Russian losses in 2025 are expected to be approximately at the same level, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to our estimates, an average of about 1200 people sign a contract with the Russian army every day," the Foreign Intelligence Service reported.

This allows the occupation army to recruit 33,000 to 35,000 people every month.

In the first six months of 2025, the Russian Armed Forces managed to attract about 200,000 so-called volunteers (contractors).

This pace is ensured by high one-time payments for signing a contract (in some regions they reach up to $40,000 ), a large-scale information and campaigning campaign, and social guarantees from the state (additional payments, land plots, social lift, etc.).

The SZR claims that about 25% (50,000 people) of them are special forces (convicts, defendants, under investigation, under supervision). This share also includes mercenaries from other countries (CIS, Central Asia and Africa, China, etc.).

Currently, the pace of mobilization is almost the same as last year, according to the intelligence.

Daily reports from the General Staff show that in recent days, the Russians have been losing an average of more than 1,000 occupants killed and wounded (on July 10 – 1,040, July 9 – 1,011, July 8 – 1,050, July 7 – 1,070).

As of June 4, the enemy's losses in 2025 exceeded 200,000 people. An average of 1286 people per day. On that day, the total losses of Russians during the Great War reached 1 million people.

In a little over a month, as of July 11, approximately 31,000 more Russians were killed and wounded.

On January 30, the GUR reported that in 2025, Russia plans to mobilize at least 126,000 soldiers from the "special contingent".

On May 26, the head of the SVR stated that Russia's total mobilization resource is 25 million people. But the actual number of trained soldiers is 3 million.