Russia's mobilization resource amounts to 25 million people – Foreign Intelligence Service

The total mobilization resource of Russia is 25 million people, but the number of truly trained people among them is many times less. This was stated by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, in an interview with Ukrinform .

"There are approximately 145 million people in Russia. The mobilization resource is 25 million people. These are those with relevant military or related specialties. And these are the labor resources that drive the economy. But there are 3 million people who are actually trained," he said .

Ivashchenko emphasized that since the beginning of the full-scale war in Russia, 1.3 million people have been mobilized, and almost 1 million more have been killed and wounded.

In particular, according to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of May 26, the total losses of Russians amounted to 981,850 people.