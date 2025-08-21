Zelenskyy on the elections: Those who want, give me the opportunity to end the war

The president said he "would be happy if the elections were already held"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on those wishing to take part in the upcoming elections to let him finish the war. The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists on August 20.

"I would be happy if the elections were already held. To finish with this topic, because this topic gives nothing but bickering and political appeals, posters, etc.", the president said.

In his opinion, the main thing is that potential candidates should give him "the opportunity to end the war, and not split the state before that."

"This is the only request to everyone," Zelenskyy summarized.