Zelenskyy on the elections: Those who want, give me the opportunity to end the war
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
Mariam Ohannysian
special correspondent LIGA.net
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on those wishing to take part in the upcoming elections to let him finish the war. The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists on August 20.
"I would be happy if the elections were already held. To finish with this topic, because this topic gives nothing but bickering and political appeals, posters, etc.", the president said.
In his opinion, the main thing is that potential candidates should give him "the opportunity to end the war, and not split the state before that."
"This is the only request to everyone," Zelenskyy summarized.
- The Ukrainian Constitution and relevant legislation prohibit holding elections during martial law. If there had been no full-scale war, parliamentary elections would have been held in October 2023, the first round of presidential elections in March 2024, and local elections in October 2025.
- In January, Zelenskyy said he did not know whether he would run for president again, noting that it will depend on how the war ends. At the same time, the former head of the Armed Forces, Zaluzhnyi neither confirmed nor denied their possible participation in the elections
- In late July, the Central Election Commission confirmed that this year local elections will not be held.
