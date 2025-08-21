The long-range missile was named "Flamingo" because the first samples turned out to be pink due to a factory error

Flamingo missiles (Photo: apnews.com)

Ukrainian company Fire Point produces at least one Flamingo cruise missile per day. About said iryna Terekh, head of production, told the Associated Press.

According to Terekh, Fire Point currently produces approximately one Flamingo per day, and plans to increase production to seven missiles daily by October.

"We are preparing for a bigger, much more terrible war," Terekh said, expressing skepticism about Russia's willingness to agree to a genuine peace despite the president's diplomatic efforts Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian officials.

According to independent experts, this year the company completed testing of the first FP-5 cruise missile. According to their estimates, it can cover a distance of up to 3,000 km and hit a target with an accuracy of up to 14 meters.

The FP-5 can deliver a warhead weighing 1150 kg, making it one of the largest missiles in the world.

Due to a factory error, the first samples of the missile were pink in color, so they were called Flamingo. This name stuck.

on August 21, Zelenskyy said that in late 2025 and early 2026, Ukraine would launch mass production of the Flamingo missile. According to the head of state, this missile is "the most successful we have."

