Shmyhal on Ukrainian ballistics: We are very close, but I can't say anything else

Sapsan TV and Radio Company (Illustrative photo from 2018: Wikipedia)

Ukraine is "very close" to getting a ballistic missile of its own production, says newly appointed Defense minister Denys Shmyhal, refusing to provide other details. He made the following statement in an interview with the Ukrainian service of the British BBC News.

The journalist noted that, as far as he knew, "significant funds" were allocated to the ballistic missile program, and asked when Ukrainians would see domestic ballistic missiles and their regular use against targets in Russia.

"The president has already announced that Ukraine will have its own ballistics. We are very close to this. That's basically all I can say publicly on this issue," Shmyhal replied.

For the first time, the Ukrainian ballistic missile system Sapsan was put into mass production in June in an article for LIGA.net said the military analyst Valentyn Badrak.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that work is underway to launch the Sapsan into production. Since then, no other details about these weapons have been officially reported.

Ukraine needs ballistics because it less vulnerable to Russian air defense systems, than cruise missiles.