"No less than Tomahawk". Americans have the latest ballistics that Ukraine needs – analyst Badrak
Pros a new agreement in the context of the ongoing US-NATO alliance, Ukraine needs to receive the latest long-range PrSM ballistic missiles as much as Tomahawk cruise missiles. This was stated in an article for LIGA.net by director of the Center for Army, Conversion and Disarmament Studies Valentyn Badrak.
"No less than Tomahawk [long-range cruise] missiles, Ukraine needs the latest Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) with a basic range of 500 kilometers. Because this is a ballistic missile that Russia can only conditionally shoot down. Its previous version, the ATACMS in Russia, there were practically no shootings", the expert said.
He emphasized that both ATACMS and PrSM are launched using HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been in service since the summer of 2022.
"That is, even training [to use PrSM] doesn't take time," Badrak said.
However, the analyst admits that it is difficult to rely on such weapons: in March 2025 alone, the US Army signed contracts for the supply of 1296 PrSM missiles from 2025 to 2029, and 282 missiles were contracted for delivery in 2023-2025.
At the same time, the expert added, even 100-200 PrSMs could have a "powerful effect" for Ukraine – of course, in combination with other means of destruction, especially cruise missiles.
- The weight of the PrSM warhead is 91 kg. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian ballistic missile Sapsan, the serial production of which began in June president Zelenskyy confirmed, has declared warhead 480 kg and a range of 500 km, as in the basic version of the new American missile.
- When asked whether the Sapsan would be able to fly to Moscow, the head of the OP Yermak stated that "We will be able to surprise our enemies many more times". The distance from the Ukrainian border to Moscow is over 400 kilometers. There has been no word yet on the final production of this missile. According to Badrak, the first successful combat test of Ukrainian ballistics took place in mid-May ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian military facility at a distance of almost 300 kilometers
- In a new article for LIGA.net the analyst also said that it would be extremely important for Ukraine to receive the American MRC Typhon ground-based missile system, capable of simultaneously hitting both anti-aircraft missiles and Tomahawk.
