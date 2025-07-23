"No less than Tomahawk". Americans have the latest ballistics that Ukraine needs – analyst Badrak

Even 100-200 PrSMs for Ukraine could "have a powerful effect" if used with other weapons, military expert says

PrSM test launch in 2019 (Photo: US Army)

Pros a new agreement in the context of the ongoing US-NATO alliance, Ukraine needs to receive the latest long-range PrSM ballistic missiles as much as Tomahawk cruise missiles. This was stated in an article for LIGA.net by director of the Center for Army, Conversion and Disarmament Studies Valentyn Badrak.

"No less than Tomahawk [long-range cruise] missiles, Ukraine needs the latest Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) with a basic range of 500 kilometers. Because this is a ballistic missile that Russia can only conditionally shoot down. Its previous version, the ATACMS in Russia, there were practically no shootings", the expert said.

Read also How Ukraine can really hit Moscow

He emphasized that both ATACMS and PrSM are launched using HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been in service since the summer of 2022.

"That is, even training [to use PrSM] doesn't take time," Badrak said.

However, the analyst admits that it is difficult to rely on such weapons: in March 2025 alone, the US Army signed contracts for the supply of 1296 PrSM missiles from 2025 to 2029, and 282 missiles were contracted for delivery in 2023-2025.

At the same time, the expert added, even 100-200 PrSMs could have a "powerful effect" for Ukraine – of course, in combination with other means of destruction, especially cruise missiles.