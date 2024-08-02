On the night of August 2, a position of RussianS-400 Triumf air defense missile systems was hit in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

"In this war, HIMARS rocket artillery and FPV drones have become game changers. So we decided to organize a little collaboration... We're not hinting at anything, but overnight, a position of the S-400 Triumf air defense system was hit on the heights of Kaya-Bash in Sevastopol," the message states.

The published video shows Ukrainian fighters with HIMARS rocket launchers firing long-range American ATACMS missiles in the background.

The Ukrainian Telegram channel, Crimean Wind, reported a successful strike on Russian Triumf missile systems in Crimea, hitting four launch units.

