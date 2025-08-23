Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot died on landing approach after combat mission

The causes and circumstances of the military aircraft crash are being established

Ukrainian MiG-29 (Illustrative photo: US National Guard)

On the night of August 23, MiG-29 fighter pilot Major Serhiy Bondar died, reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to them, the tragedy occurred when the defender was landing after a combat mission.

"The causes and circumstances of the crash are being established. We express our condolences to the families and friends...", the military wrote.

The fallen defender held the rank of major in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, born in 1979.

The army has not announced any other details.