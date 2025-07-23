DBR investigates Mirage-2000 crash in Volhynia – photos from the scene

Law enforcers opened a case on violation of flight rules or preparation for them, which caused the crash

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) is investigating the crash of a Mirage-2000 military aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Volhynia on the evening of July 22, said the press service of the law enforcement agency.

"Immediately after the incident, investigators and operatives of the DBR Territorial Office in Lviv arrived at the scene. To ensure a quick, comprehensive and objective investigation, a special investigation team was created from among the most experienced employees of the Territorial Department and the DBR Central Office, who have experience in investigating military aviation accidents," the agency said.

According to preliminary data, after takeoff, the pilot reported a critical electronics malfunction to the flight director – the plane crashed into a deserted area and sank in a flooded sinkhole in the middle of a swampy area, while the pilot's professional actions avoided casualties and damage on the ground.

"The pilot ejected in time and was quickly found by a search and rescue team. The serviceman's condition is stable, he has been provided with the necessary assistance," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers classified the incident under the article on violation of flight rules or preparation for them, which caused a disaster. If someone is charged, the maximum penalty will be 15 years in prison.

According to the DBR, investigators have already inspected the scene, seized official documents and other material evidence, and questioned witnesses.

In the future, the agency plans to interrogate those responsible, conduct technical examinations, and analyze and decipher data from the flight data recorder.

"The investigation pays special attention to the technical condition of the aircraft, compliance with flight preparation regulations and the effectiveness of control by responsible persons," law enforcement officers emphasized.

At the same time, the DBR noted, an internal investigation is underway at the military unit to establish all the causes and conditions that could have led to the plane crash.

Given the strategic importance of aviation security during martial law, this investigation is under special control of the DBR leadership, the agency noted.