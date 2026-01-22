Shmyhal: Today is the most difficult day for the power system after the blackout in November 22nd

The situation with the energy sector is extremely difficult, the most difficult is in Kyiv, the region and Dnipro region, said the Minister of Energy

january 22 in Ukraine was the most difficult day for the power system after the blackout in November 2022 due to constant Russian shelling and large-scale damage to infrastructure. This was announced by First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denis Shmyhal.

According to him, the situation remains extremely difficult. NEC "Ukrenergo applies special emergency shutdown schedules.

The most difficult situation is in Kyiv, Kyiv region and Dnipro region. In the capital, 165 repair crews worked during the day to restore heat to homes, and 83 more were on night shift.

The work complicates the security situation. On the evening of January 22, the 2000th air raid alarm sounded in Kyiv since the beginning of martial law.

Shmygal emphasized the inadmissibility of physical aggression against the repairmen.

"These people work in the cold around the clock, to the limit of their abilities. They are real heroes. They are doing everything possible to restore electricity and heat as soon as possible," the Vice Prime Minister said.

He added that the enemy is not only shelling infrastructure, but is also "trying to stir up our society." There are many fakes and manipulations in the information space, and Shmyhal asked to trust only official information.

REFERENCE on November 23, 2022, Russians fired 67 missiles at Ukrainian cities. Infrastructure and civilian buildings came under attack. The shelling caused prolonged power outages in all regions and even in Moldova.



REFERENCE on November 23, 2022, Russians fired 67 missiles at Ukrainian cities. Infrastructure and civilian buildings came under attack. The shelling caused prolonged power outages in all regions and even in Moldova.

Then the Ukrainian power system experienced a blackout. Its integrity was restored only on November 24 at four in the morning, and at noon on November 24, nuclear units began to return to work.