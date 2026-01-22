The Ministry of Internal Affairs has named a list of basic things needed at home during an emergency

The house should have a stock of essentials and a suitcase with documents and warm clothes, the ministry said

In order to be basically prepared for an emergency in the energy sector, you need to have water, food, and medicine. About reminded Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The agency advised to stock up on essentials at home for three to five days. We are talking about the following basic things:

→ drinking and industrial water;

→ long-term storage products;

→ necessary medications.

Citizens were also advised to prepare an essential suitcase with documents, warm clothes, a first aid kit, heating and personal hygiene products, and a supply of cash.

The agency noted that it is necessary to check the charge level of additional power sources, the technical condition of vehicles and the availability of fuel. The Interior Ministry advised to stock up on pet food.

"Be prepared for enhanced security measures: follow the messages from the authorities, take care of the safety of children and limit your stay outside without urgent need in the dark," the statement said.

During heat and power outages, the Ministry of Internal Affairs advised to follow basic rules for heating your home: in particular, it is recommended to stay in one room, preferably the smallest, dress in several layers, use heating pads and maintain light physical activity.

To get help, advice or information on the nearest shelter or Point of Unbreakability, the Ministry recommended contacting emergency services at by calling 112 or using the corresponding application.

