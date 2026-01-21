Rutte: The main problem is not in Greenland, but in Ukraine

Mark Rutte (Photo: Oliver Hoslet)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that support for Ukraine should remain a top priority for European allies, despite other political and security issues, including the Greenland debate. He said this during a discussion at the World Economic Forum, reports The Guardian.

According to him, there is a risk that European leaders may lose focus on Russia's war against Ukraine due to other international issues, including the US president's demands Donald Trump in relation to Greenland.

"The main problem is not Greenland, it is Ukraine," said the NATO Secretary General, warning that the allies could "lose control of these issues."

Rutte emphasized that attention to Ukraine should be the number one priority, as it is crucial for both European and American security.

"This focus on Ukraine should be our top priority. Ukraine has to come first because it is crucial to our European and American security," he said.

Rutte also noted that he has no doubt that the United States is ready to defend Europe if necessary.

Separately, the NATO Secretary General noted Trump's role in the growth of defense spending by European member states, saying that without US pressure, this might not have happened.

"If we Europeans here at NATO think that because of the €90 billion [loan] that the commission was able to raise, or because the peace process is moving in the right direction, we can forget about Ukraine's defense, don't do that," he said.

According to Rutte, Ukraine needs support not only now but also in the near future. European allies need to focus on this issue.