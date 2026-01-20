Stubb named three possible scenarios for Greenland. One of them is a "military takeover"

Finnish President says there is a group of people who believe it's time for "tough opposition" to the United States

Alexander Stubb (Photo: Yoan Valat/EPA)

President of Finland Alexander Stubb sees three possible scenarios for the development of events around Greenland against the backdrop of the US President's encroachment Donald Trump to the Arctic island. He expressed his opinion on this in an interview with The Washington Post on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Finnish president was asked how confident he was that the tensions between Trump and Europe over Greenland would be eased. He bluntly stated that he sees three scenarios: "There is a good scenario. There is a bad scenario. And there is a terrible scenario".

The first is that the allies will be able to de-escalate the situation, find a way out and strengthen security in the Arctic in the context of NATO.

"The bad scenario is something that will trigger a break between Greenland and Denmark, which will be caused in one way or another, the outcome of which we do not know," Stubb said.

The Finnish president also did not rule out military action, calling it a "terrible" scenario.

"And, of course, the horrible scenario that no one believes in is a military takeover," he said.

The Finnish leader added that he and other leaders want to find a solution, but noted that there is a group of people who believe that Trump's focus on Greenland is a "tipping point" and it is time for "tough opposition" and "retaliatory measures" against the United States.