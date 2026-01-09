Trump allows choice between owning Greenland and preserving NATO

The American president emphasized the importance of owning the Arctic island, because "it is psychologically necessary for success"

President of the United States Donald Trump admitted that it may be necessary to make a choice between the possession of Greenland and the existence of NATO. He expressed this opinion in an interview with The New York Times.

When asked what was more important to him – control of Greenland or preservation of NATO – Trump refused to answer directly, but admitted that "there may be a choice."

The American president has made it clear that the Alliance is essentially meaningless without the United States at its core.

At the same time, Trump believes that "owning" the Arctic island is "very important." He seems to have downplayed the importance of Greenland being under the control of Denmark, a close NATO ally of the United States.

When asked why he needed to own this territory, he replied: "Because I think it's psychologically necessary for success. I think ownership gives you something you can't get, whether it's a lease or a contract. Ownership gives you things and elements that you don't get just by signing a document."

The conversation made it clear that Trump believes that sovereignty and national borders are less important than the United States' unique role as a defender of the West, journalists emphasized.