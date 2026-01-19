Zelenskyy met with Malyuk: We continue to prepare asymmetric operations against Russia

The head of Ukraine listens to report of former SSU Head

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: Presidential Office)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk, who continues to work in the department, on new measures against the aggressor country. The head of state reported this in his social networks.

"Vasyl Malyuk's report. We continue to prepare our asymmetric operations against Russia," Zelenskyy said.

The president added that the SSU and other government agencies are "fully provided" with the resources they need.

Also, the head of state heard the report of the acting head of the SSU Yevheniy Khmara and approved new combat operations.

"The internal transformation of the Service is also ongoing, in order to strengthen our state," the president added.