Zelensky announces the capture of a Russian guilty of executing prisoners in the Kursk region

Every Russian murderer must be held accountable for their actions, the President emphasized

Oleksandr Poklad and Volodymyr Zelenskyi (Photo: OP)

Ukrainian Defense Forces have captured a Russian soldier involved in the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the report of the First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Poklad.

"The Russian who was responsible for the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners in October last year in Kursk region has been captured," the head of state wrote.

He added that every Russian murderer must be held accountable for their actions. The President assured that "this will happen."

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is also countering Russian sabotage in the rear. He thanked the SBU for protecting citizens.