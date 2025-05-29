SSO showed the killed Russians and the prisoner executed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Sudzha

There will always be retribution, the SSO assures. Special forces tracked down a group of Russians involved in the shooting of unarmed soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"Yary" (Screenshot from the SSO video)

The special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how they captured Russians, one of whom shot unarmed Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region. The other people involved in the war crime were eliminated by special forces.

On May 28, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that suspicion had been declared against a captured Russian soldier who executed two soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Guyevo, Sudzhansky District, Kursk Region.

The SSO told the details of this story.

In January 2025, SSO operators saw from a drone how three marines from the 40th brigade of the Russian Armed Forces executed Territorial Defense fighters.

"A decision was made to track down this enemy group. During a clearly planned operation, the SSO soldiers destroyed two enemies in battle and captured three more. During the initial interrogation, two of them said that the third prisoner with the call sign "Yary", along with the two destroyed enemies, took a direct part in the execution of the Ukrainian defenders," the SSO reported.

"Yary" tried to hide the fact of the crime, but investigators and military counterintelligence officers of the SBU collected evidence.

The SSO also released an 18+ video showing the eliminated invaders, as well as the stories of prisoners, including "Yary".

One of the prisoners said that on January 10, two Ukrainian soldiers "crawled past." The Russians spotted them and ordered them to put down their weapons and raise their hands.

According to another Russian, at that time he contacted the commander by radio – and he gave the order to open fire on the Ukrainians. At that time, the Ukrainian soldiers were already without weapons.

Hearing this command from the radio, the Ukrainian fighters tried to escape, but they began to shoot at them: they were "Lebyed" (the SSO eliminated him and showed his body in the landing), "Boom" (also killed), "Bely" (the third eliminated) and "Yary" (taken prisoner).

Photo: SSO

Photo: SSO

Photo: SSO

Photo: SSO