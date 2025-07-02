Lubinets said that 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war were executed. But there are already more

As of July 1, there are 273 Ukrainian prisoners of war killed by the occupiers. Since then, five executions have been added

Dmytro Lubinets (Photo: t.me/dmytro_lubinetzs)

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets stated that 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war were executed by the Russians. However, the Office of the Prosecutor General, in response to an information request LIGA.net. provided other data – the number of executed prisoners increased.

According to Ukrinform, Lubinets said about 268 prisoners of war killed by Russians during a press conference on the occasion of the third anniversary of his tenure. Such data was also cited by the prosecutor's office in late May. At that time, 75 criminal proceedings were opened over these facts.

However, on July 1, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported LIGA.net : "In the period from 24.02.2022 to 01.07.2025, the prosecutor's offices of Ukraine provided procedural guidance in 77 criminal proceedings on the murder of 273 Ukrainian prisoners of war".

There is also a separate proceeding on the execution of 49 Ukrainian prisoners of war held in the captivity of Olenivka.

Over the past six months – from January to June 2025 – the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations has recorded 22 criminal offenses of this category for the murder of 56 Ukrainian prisoners of war.