Russia deliberately targeted Olenivka – British Human Rights Center

Researchers have published a report detailing the planning and execution of the murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war

A rally in Kyiv in memory of Ukrainian prisoners of war who died during the shelling of the colony in Olenivka (Photo: EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO)

Russian military forces deliberately struck Volnovakha Correctional Colony No. 120 near Olenivka, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held. The aim of the killing was to compromise Ukraine and disrupt the supply of Western weapons. Thisis stated in a report by the British research center, the Centre for Human Rights in Armed Conflict.

The analysis is based on open sources, as well as testimonies from Ukrainian prisoners of war who survived the strike on the colony in Olenivka on July 28, 2022.