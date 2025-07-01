Kellogg noted that Moscow "cannot continue to buy time while bombing civilian targets in Ukraine"

Keith Kellogg (Photo: BORIS ROESSLER / EPA)

The United States supports an immediate ceasefire and trilateral talks to end the Russian war against Ukraine, said U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. He published a corresponding post in response to accusations against the US and Ukraine by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Peskov’s recent comments on the state of negotiations are Orwellian. Russian claims that it is the US and Ukraine stalling peace talks are unfounded. President Trump has been consistent and adamant about making progress to end the war," Kellogg wrote.

According to him, the United States is calling for an immediate ceasefire and a transition to trilateral negotiations to end the war.

The special envoy stated: "Russia cannot continue to stall for time while it bombs civilian targets in Ukraine."

Earlier, the dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Peskov stated that the pace of negotiations supposedly depends on Ukraine's position, the effectiveness of US mediation, and the situation on the ground.

In response, the head of the Office of the Ukrainian president, Andriy Yermak, said that the Kremlin is again simulating openness to dialogue, trying to shift the responsibility for the protracted negotiations to Kyiv.