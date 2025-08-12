Pro-Ukrainian protests are being prepared in Alaska ahead of Trump's meeting with Putin

The organizers call on the state's residents to come out on August 14 to support Ukraine's sovereignty

Stand Up Alaska protesters (Illustrative photo: facebook.com/SUpAlaska)

on August 14, mass protests against the meeting of the US President will take place in Anchorage, Alaska Donald Trump and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. About report organizers of Stand Up Alaska.

According to the organizers, the rally also aims to send a clear message to both Trump and Putin about their rejection of authoritarianism and war crimes.

The protest will be held under the slogan "Alaska with Ukraine". The organizers call on the state's residents to come out to support Ukraine's sovereignty.

"With the governor's approval, President Donald Trump invited Vladimir Putin. We are here to send a clear message to both Trump and Putin: Alaska stands firmly against authoritarianism," he said it says in a post on the organization's Facebook page.