Pro-Ukrainian protests are being prepared in Alaska ahead of Trump's meeting with Putin
on August 14, mass protests against the meeting of the US President will take place in Anchorage, Alaska Donald Trump and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. About report organizers of Stand Up Alaska.
According to the organizers, the rally also aims to send a clear message to both Trump and Putin about their rejection of authoritarianism and war crimes.
The protest will be held under the slogan "Alaska with Ukraine". The organizers call on the state's residents to come out to support Ukraine's sovereignty.
"With the governor's approval, President Donald Trump invited Vladimir Putin. We are here to send a clear message to both Trump and Putin: Alaska stands firmly against authoritarianism," he said it says in a post on the organization's Facebook page.
- on August 7, Trump said there was a "very good chance" trilateral meeting between him, the President of Ukraine and the dictator of the Russian Federation.
- But already on August 9, Trump said that arranged a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15.
- on August 11, Trump said that thanks to the meeting with Putin, he will "know for sure" whether a peace treaty can be reached in the Russian-Ukrainian war. He said he planned to call on the dictator to end the war and expressed hope that this conversation would be constructive.
