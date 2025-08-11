Trump: In meeting with Putin, I'll probably know in two minutes whether peace can be made
U.S. President Donald Trump said that after meeting with dictator Vladimir Putin he would "know for sure" whether a peace treaty could be reached in the Russian-Ukrainian war. The US President made this statement during a press conference in Washington.
"So, we're going to have a meeting with Vladimir Putin. And at the end of that meeting, probably within the first two minutes, I'll know for sure whether a deal can be done," Trump said.
When the journalist asked how the US president would know if a settlement could be reached, he replied: "Because that's what I do. I make deals.".
Trump also said that during the meeting he plans to call on Putin to end the war against Ukraine and expressed hope that this conversation will be constructive.
The US leader said that wants to organize talks between the Russian dictator and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .
- During the same conference, the US President said that as part of the negotiations, his country would try to return to Ukraine "some important territories" occupied by Russia, mentioning the seized coastline of the country .
Comments (0)