Trump: In meeting with Putin, I'll probably know in two minutes whether peace can be made

The head of the United States believes that he understands negotiations by virtue of his occupation

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump said that after meeting with dictator Vladimir Putin he would "know for sure" whether a peace treaty could be reached in the Russian-Ukrainian war. The US President made this statement during a press conference in Washington.

"So, we're going to have a meeting with Vladimir Putin. And at the end of that meeting, probably within the first two minutes, I'll know for sure whether a deal can be done," Trump said.

Read also How the US is taking control of global logistics while Putin storms Pokrovsk

When the journalist asked how the US president would know if a settlement could be reached, he replied: "Because that's what I do. I make deals.".

Trump also said that during the meeting he plans to call on Putin to end the war against Ukraine and expressed hope that this conversation will be constructive.

The US leader said that wants to organize talks between the Russian dictator and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .