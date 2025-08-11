Trump says he wants to organize a meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Donald Trump (Photo: Yuri Gripas/EPA)

United States President Donald Trump wants to organize talks between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This became known during his briefing in the White House.

Trump said he plans to call on Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine during a meeting in Alaska on August 15. He expressed hope that the conversation with the Russian dictator would be constructive.

"Then, after this meeting, right away, maybe when I'm on the plane, maybe when I'm leaving the room, I'll call the European leaders with whom I get along very well," the US president said.

He reiterated that he has "excellent relations" with European leaders and added that he gets along with Zelenskyy but "does not agree with what he has done".

"This is a war that should never have happened. But I will talk to Zelensky. The next meeting will be between Zelensky and Putin or Zelensky, Putin and me. I will be there if they need me. But I want to organize a meeting between the two leaders," Trump emphasized.