"An imitation of openness to dialogue." Yermak responded to the Kremlin's statement regarding new negotiations with Ukraine
Presidential Office Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak stated that the Kremlin is again simulating openness to dialogue, trying to shift the responsibility for the protracted war onto Ukraine. He wrote about this on his personal Telegram page, reacting to a statement by the spokesperson for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov.
Yermak noted that Russian statements that the dynamics of negotiations depend on Kyiv are another manipulation, as they are made in parallel with missile strikes on Ukraine.
"Russia is not just unprepared for peace – it demonstrates this with its actions every day. And at the same time, it is trying to impose a distorted picture on the world, where the Kremlin is supposedly "open," and everyone else is to blame for the war," Yermak wrote.
The Head of the Office of the President emphasized that Russia is the one blocking any peace initiatives. Ukraine consistently advocates for a ceasefire and peace on fair terms.
Prior to this, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told propaganda media that the pace of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine depends on Kyiv's position, the effectiveness of US mediation, and the situation on the ground.
"Much depends on the position of the Kyiv regime. It depends on how effective Washington's mediation efforts will be," Peskov said.
However, he did not specify what Vladimir Putin expects from Washington or Kyiv.
Peskov also said that Russia hopes that the dates of the next negotiations will become clear "in the near future".On June 2, during the second round of negotiations in Istanbul, Ukraine proposed holding a meeting between Zelensky and Putin from the 20th to the 30th .On June 19, the Russian dictator stated that he was supposedly ready to meet with Zelensky, but did not want to sign anything with him . The Office of the President called Putin's latest statements a "show for Trump."On June 27, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated that after the discussions on humanitarian issues are completed, Ukraine plans to move on to the topic of a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin .