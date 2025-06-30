"An imitation of openness to dialogue." Yermak responded to the Kremlin's statement regarding new negotiations with Ukraine

Russia has stated that negotiations to end the war allegedly depend on Ukraine and the United States.

Andriy Yermak (Photo: president.gov.u)

Presidential Office Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak stated that the Kremlin is again simulating openness to dialogue, trying to shift the responsibility for the protracted war onto Ukraine. He wrote about this on his personal Telegram page, reacting to a statement by the spokesperson for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov.

Yermak noted that Russian statements that the dynamics of negotiations depend on Kyiv are another manipulation, as they are made in parallel with missile strikes on Ukraine.