Ukraine plans to move on to the topic of a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia in the negotiations – Umerov
After the discussions on humanitarian issues are completed, Ukraine plans to move on to the topic of a leaders' meeting for a substantive dialogue on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at a briefing, reported by a LIGA.net correspondent.
According to him, clarification on the progress of the negotiations and the format for their continuation will be provided in the near future.
"Ukraine has always remained consistent in its pursuit of peace. We supported the US initiative for a complete ceasefire from the very beginning and proved this through many rounds of negotiations. But any dialogue is possible only without ultimatums and with respect for the sovereignty of our state," the minister stressed.
- On June 2, during the second round of negotiations in Istanbul, Ukraine proposed holding a meeting between Zelensky and Putin from the 20th to the 30th .
- On June 19, the Russian dictator stated that he was supposedly ready to meet with Zelensky, but did not want to sign anything with him . The Office of the President called Putin's latest statements a "show for Trump."