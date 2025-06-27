Ukraine plans to move on to the topic of a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia in the negotiations – Umerov

Discussions about a possible meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin will begin after the humanitarian track is completed.

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

After the discussions on humanitarian issues are completed, Ukraine plans to move on to the topic of a leaders' meeting for a substantive dialogue on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at a briefing, reported by a LIGA.net correspondent.

According to him, clarification on the progress of the negotiations and the format for their continuation will be provided in the near future.

"Ukraine has always remained consistent in its pursuit of peace. We supported the US initiative for a complete ceasefire from the very beginning and proved this through many rounds of negotiations. But any dialogue is possible only without ultimatums and with respect for the sovereignty of our state," the minister stressed.