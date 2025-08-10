Vance on military aid to Ukraine: The US will not pay more, but Europeans can

According to the US vice president, Trump also believes that the country is "done funding the war in Ukraine."

J.D. Vance (Photo: ERIC LEE/EPA)

Vice president of the United States J.D. Vance said that his country would no longer provide funds for military assistance to Ukraine, but Washington is not against purchases of its weapons by European partners. The politician said this in an interview with Fox News.

According to the vice president, the United States told Europeans that since Russia's war against Ukraine is taking place in their region, they must step up and take on a greater role.

"And if you're so concerned about this conflict, you should be prepared to play a more direct and substantial role in financing this war yourself," Vance said.

Regarding the allocation of funds from the United States, the politician noted: "I think the president and I certainly believe that America is done funding the war in Ukraine. We want to achieve a peaceful settlement of this situation. We want to stop the killing."

The US vice president believes that "Americans are tired of continuing to send their money, their taxes to this particular conflict," but stressed that if Europeans want to step up and actually buy weapons from US manufacturers, Washington "OK with that."

"But we will no longer finance it ourselves," Vance explained.