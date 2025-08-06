PURL mission: NATO expects US weapons to be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks

The alliance has a dollar account to transfer money to the responsible US authorities, the press service of the association told LIGA.net

NATO is expecting the first deliveries of American weapons to Ukraine, purchased by the allies under the new PURL initiative, in the "coming weeks." This was stated by the Alliance's press service in response to a request from a LIGA.net's correspondent in Brussels.

"In response to Ukraine’s needs, new packages are being prepared rapidly and regularly... We expect the first shipments in the coming weeks," the statement said.

Under the PURL program, the following aid packages for Ukraine have already been announced the Netherlands (the first, on August 4) and Denmark, Norway and Sweden (August 5) – for a total of more than $1 billion.

In addition, the Alliance expects to announce new members of the PURL mission soon.

Also LIGA.net asked NATO whether this initiative is a single centralized fund managed by NATO or a series of bilateral procurement agreements.

"[Under the PURL], allies and partners can contribute funding via a NATO-held US dollar account, via which the funds can be transferred to the responsible US authorities," the Alliance's press service replied.