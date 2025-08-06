PURL mission: NATO expects US weapons to be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks
NATO is expecting the first deliveries of American weapons to Ukraine, purchased by the allies under the new PURL initiative, in the "coming weeks." This was stated by the Alliance's press service in response to a request from a LIGA.net's correspondent in Brussels.
"In response to Ukraine’s needs, new packages are being prepared rapidly and regularly... We expect the first shipments in the coming weeks," the statement said.
Under the PURL program, the following aid packages for Ukraine have already been announced the Netherlands (the first, on August 4) and Denmark, Norway and Sweden (August 5) – for a total of more than $1 billion.
In addition, the Alliance expects to announce new members of the PURL mission soon.
Also LIGA.net asked NATO whether this initiative is a single centralized fund managed by NATO or a series of bilateral procurement agreements.
"[Under the PURL], allies and partners can contribute funding via a NATO-held US dollar account, via which the funds can be transferred to the responsible US authorities," the Alliance's press service replied.
- On July 14, the president of the United States Trump and the NATO secretary general Rutte signed an agreement under which partners will buy American weapons for Ukraine.
- On July 18, the NATO press service reported LIGA.net that the initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine Germany, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Canada and Finland have already joined. However, in August, the latter announced that it would not participate in PURL, as it was focusing on its own program, under which products for Ukraine are ordered from Finnish companies.
- On July 26, Lithuania announced its support for the initiative the country plans to allocate 30 million euros for the purchase of additional Patriots for Ukraine.
- On August 4, defense minister Shmyhal said that the PURL was the result of an agreement between presidents Zelenskyy and Trump and NATO secretary general (read more about how the mission works, read here). Meanwhile, Rutte called on all allies to join PURL.
