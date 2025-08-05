Denmark, Norway and Sweden to allocate $500 million for US weapons for Ukraine

States to allocate funds to help the Armed Forces under the new PURL initiative

HIMARS (Illustrative photo: Dean Lewins/EPA)

Norway, along with Sweden and Denmark, will provide funds to support a new initiative to provide Ukraine with priority US defense equipment through NATO. About said press service of the Norwegian government.

To continue addressing Ukraine's most pressing needs, Sweden, Norway and Denmark will jointly fund one of the first packages under the new Ukraine Priority Use List (PURL) initiative.

Together, the countries will finance a package worth $500 million.

"This is an important initiative by NATO and the United States. It helps to ensure that Ukraine quickly receives vital military equipment for self-defense and strengthens cooperation between the United States and European countries in their support of Ukraine," said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Norway alone will allocate $135 million for this purpose.

"With this support, we want to help Ukraine get the equipment it needs as quickly as possible, while strengthening NATO cooperation on Ukraine's defense," commented Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Onshuus Sandvik.

On July 14, the President of the United States and the NATO Secretary General signed an agreement under which partners will buy American weapons for Ukraine.

On July 18, the NATO press service reported that the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine Germany, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Canada and Finland have already joined.