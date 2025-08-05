Mission PURL: NATO Secretary General writes to all Allies calling on them to join in support of Ukraine

Rutte hopes that other countries will soon "make strong statements" as well

Mark Rütte (Photo: MICHAEL BUHOLZER / EPA)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has called on all allies to join the new PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine. The official's statement was published on the Alliance's website on August 4.

"This is about Ukraine receiving the equipment it urgently needs to protect itself from Russian aggression. The goal of all Allied assistance to Ukraine is a just and lasting end to the war in support of President Trump's peace efforts. I have written to all NATO Allies urging them to join this burden-sharing initiative and I hope that other Allies [other than the Netherlands] will soon make a strong statement as well," Rutte said .

Rutte also praised the new €500 million aid package announced by the Netherlands: the Secretary General thanked the Netherlands for "taking the lead and turning this initiative into concrete support", building on the steps, taken by Germany to supply additional Patriot systems to Ukraine .

The official also noted that the new PURL mechanism complements other NATO initiatives in support of Ukraine, including NSATU and CAP, as well as other bilateral efforts by Allies and partners.

Earlier, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said that PURL is the result of an agreement between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump and Rutte (read more about how the, initiative works here ).