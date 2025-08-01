Germany will supply Ukraine with two Patriot air defense systems, and later – additional components

Transfer of Patriot air defense system is expected in the coming days, the Bundeswehr said

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (Photo: EPA/FILIP SINGER)

Germany will supply Ukraine with two Patriot systems in exchange for Berlin being first on the US list to receive the latest generation of replacement systems. Such agreements have already been reached, reported in the Bundeswehr.

"Germany can support Ukraine first with launchers and then with additional components of the Patriot system. This proves it once again: Germany is by far Ukraine's most loyal supporter in the field of air defense," said Defense Minister Borys Pistorius .

In the coming days, the Bundeswehr is expected to supply Ukraine with Patriot launchers. And in two or three months, additional components of the system will be delivered.

In return, Berlin will receive new Patriot systems from the United States at an "accelerated pace", funded by Germany. Bundeswehr says additional systems will not affect contribution to NATO defense alliance.