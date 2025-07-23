Spiegel: Ukraine will not receive the Patriot systems announced by Trump until spring 2026

The first Patriot system will not be available for at least eight months

Patriot missile defense system (Photo: EPA)

The Patriot defense systems, which the US President spoke about. Donald Trump, will not arrive in Ukraine before the spring of 2026. This was announced... reports Spiegel, citing government sources.

According to government sources, the first system will not be available before eight months, namely in the spring of 2026.

The reason is that only then will Germany be able to receive the battery, which was originally intended to be sent to Switzerland. According to journalists, all other partners will also require more time for delivery.

German Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius On July 22, he stated that Germany is ready to transfer two Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine. but provided that new systems are obtained quickly.

He noted that solutions are currently being sought regarding the transfer of Patriot systems to Ukraine. Germany is ready to pay for two systems, Norway for one, and another country for another.