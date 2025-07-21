Patriot, shells, money for interceptors and drones. Shmyhal summarizes the results of Ramstein

The Netherlands will provide €200 million for interceptor drones and €125 million for F-16 maintenance, says Defense Minister

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

The partners announced the allocation of new assistance during an online meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format. The results of the event were summarized by Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal.

He emphasized that this is the 29th meeting in the format, which remains a key platform for coordinating international assistance.

Shmyhal outlines key solutions of partners:

→ The United States is initiating a new mechanism with NATO that will allow European countries to purchase American weapons for Ukraine. The allies have already announced their readiness to contribute to the financing. They discussed the specific mechanism of this initiative. Germany will join the initiative to transfer five Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, which should soon be delivered to Ukraine;

→ Germany will also provide more than 200,000 shells for Gepard systems and finance the purchase of Ukrainian long-range drones;

→ Canada will continue to participate in financing the Ukrainian defense sector through the "Danish model" and allocates 20 million Canadian dollars for tank maintenance;

→ The Netherlands to provide €200 million for interceptor drones and €125 million for F-16 fighter jet maintenance;

→ Norway has allocated a total of 1 billion euros for the purchase of drones this year, of which 400 million are for purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry;

→ Sweden is preparing a new package with air defense, artillery and equipment.

The Defense Minister noted that the meeting on July 21 brought together 52 countries and organizations. Among the participants were NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel, Commander of U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus Hrynkiewicz, Head of European Diplomacy Kaja Kallas.

Gili at the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format called for a 50-day campaign to arm the Armed Forces.

Shmyhal at the meeting said that Ukraine needs $6 billion to cover the deficit in defense procurement for 2025.