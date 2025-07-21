British Defense Minister to call for a "50-day campaign" to arm Ukraine at Ramstein
Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom John Healy at a meeting Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format to call for a 50-day campaign to arm Ukraine About reports The Telegraph, citing a statement by a British official.
At the Ramstein meeting, Gilli will say that the West must again increase military support for Ukraine to force the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to negotiations.
"The United States has launched a 50-day countdown for Putin to agree to peace or face crippling economic sanctions. As members of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense, we must, in turn, launch a 50-day campaign to arm Ukraine on the battlefield and force Putin to the negotiating table," the minister said.
According to the newspaper, further commitments will be made at the meeting, in particular, Germany and the United Kingdom agreed to purchase more air defense missiles using €170 million in funding from Berlin.
- on July 14, Trump once again postponed increasing pressure on Russia, giving it 50 days to conclude a peace agreement. After this period, the US president threatened secondary sanctions against countries that buy products from the aggressor state.
- july 15 Graham advised Putin to call the Ayatollah of Iran, if he wants to know what will happen on the 51st day.
- on July 17, the White House stated that Russia will face sanctions, if there is no ceasefire in Ukraine in 50 days.
