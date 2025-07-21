Gilli says the West must again increase military support for Ukraine to force Putin to the negotiating table

John Healy (Photo: Filip Singer/EPA)

Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom John Healy at a meeting Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format to call for a 50-day campaign to arm Ukraine About reports The Telegraph, citing a statement by a British official.

At the Ramstein meeting, Gilli will say that the West must again increase military support for Ukraine to force the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to negotiations.

"The United States has launched a 50-day countdown for Putin to agree to peace or face crippling economic sanctions. As members of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense, we must, in turn, launch a 50-day campaign to arm Ukraine on the battlefield and force Putin to the negotiating table," the minister said.

According to the newspaper, further commitments will be made at the meeting, in particular, Germany and the United Kingdom agreed to purchase more air defense missiles using €170 million in funding from Berlin.