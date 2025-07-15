Graham: If Putin is wondering what will happen on the 51st day, I would advise him to call the Ayatollah

Senator welcomed the decision of the US President to sell weapons to allies for transfer to Ukraine

Lindsey Graham (Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA)

If Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is interested in what will happen on the 51st day, he should call Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. This opinion was expressed on the social network X by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, commenting on the ultimatum of US President Donald Trump regarding the peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

Senator says he was pleased to hear Trump's announcement that the U.S. will sell weapons to European allies for transfer to Ukraine.

Graham believes that no less important was the statement that if the fighting does not stop within 50 days, Washington will impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that buy cheap Russian oil that supports Putin's military machine. The Republican added that this would hit the Russian dictator's "most sensitive spot".

"If Putin and others are wondering what will happen on the 51st day, I would advise them to call the Ayatollah," Graham wrote.

The Republican emphasized that if it were a country that buys cheap Russian oil, supporting Putin's war machine, it would take Trump at his word.

REFERENCES. Trump has repeatedly called on Iran to conclude a nuclear deal, otherwise he has threatened to launch strikes against the country. On the night of June 22, the American president announced an attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities. Later, Trump addressed the nation, commenting on the air strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran. According to him, these facilities were "completely and utterly destroyed".

July 14 Trump gave Russia 50 days to conclude a peace deal, otherwise he threatened secondary duties for countries buying resources from the aggressor state.

Callas welcomed the new stance of the US President on Russia, but noted that his 50-day ultimatum for Moscow is "a very long time".