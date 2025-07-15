China vows to step up support for Russia amid Trump's tariff announcement

Xi Jinping says Russia and China are "creating a model for a new type of international relations"

Xi Jinping (Photo: Tingshu Wang/EPA)

China has vowed to increase its support for Russia after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Moscow's trading partners if there is no peace agreement within 50 days. This was reported by the newspaper The Telegraph.

Chinese President Xi Jinping after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Beijing said that the two countries should "strengthen mutual support in multilateral forums".

Xi also said that the trust between China and Russia has "deepened" and the two countries are "creating a model for a new type of international relations".

The media, citing unnamed sources familiar with the closed-door meeting with representatives of the European Union, writes that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing cannot allow Russia to lose the war, as it fears that Washington will then focus on his country.