The European Union has responded to Trump's tariff ultimatum: It's too long
Head of European Diplomacy Kaja Kallas welcomed US President Donald Trump's new position on Russia, but noted that his 50-day ultimatum to Moscow is "a very long time." The words of the official during a conversation with journalists are reported by the American edition of Barron's.
"It's very positive that President Trump is taking a strong stand against Russia. On the other hand, 50 days is a very long time if we see that they are killing innocent civilians every day," Callas said.
The day before, Trump gave Russia 50 days to conclude a peace deal and threatened to impose secondary duties on countries buying from Moscow at around 100%.
The US President said that 50 days is "a very short period of time" and noted that he could impose these duties without the bill that US lawmakers are currently working on.
- During a meeting with NATO secretary general Rutte, Trump said that the Alliance and the United States have signed an agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine at the expense of Europe.
- The US President noted that due to this agreement, Ukraine could receive up to 17 Patriot air defense systems, some of which will arrive in the country within a few days. According to an Axios source, in the first wave, the United States will sell about $10 billion worth of weapons.
- Later, President Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and Rutte and said that thanks to the new deal, Ukraine will receive additional Patriots, as well as "other weapons" to protect the lives of its people and repel Russian assaults.
