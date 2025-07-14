The European Union has responded to Trump's tariff ultimatum: It's too long

Kaya Kallas (Photo: Olivier Matthys / EPA)

Head of European Diplomacy Kaja Kallas welcomed US President Donald Trump's new position on Russia, but noted that his 50-day ultimatum to Moscow is "a very long time." The words of the official during a conversation with journalists are reported by the American edition of Barron's.

"It's very positive that President Trump is taking a strong stand against Russia. On the other hand, 50 days is a very long time if we see that they are killing innocent civilians every day," Callas said.

The day before, Trump gave Russia 50 days to conclude a peace deal and threatened to impose secondary duties on countries buying from Moscow at around 100%.

The US President said that 50 days is "a very short period of time" and noted that he could impose these duties without the bill that US lawmakers are currently working on.