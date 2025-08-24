WSJ: Trump approves sale of over 3000 ERAM missiles to Ukraine, to be delivered in 6 months
Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

Administration of the President of the United States Donald Trump has approved the sale of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) aircraft missiles to Ukraine, which are expected to arrive in about six weeks. The Wall Street Journal reports reported two American officials.

Several U.S. officials have said that the use of ERAM missiles with a range of 240 to 450 kilometers would require Ukraine to obtain Pentagon approval.

The publication notes that the $850 million arms package, which is mostly funded by European countries and includes other items, was postponed until after Trump's talks with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Reference
ERAMs are precision air-to-ground missiles designed to engage ground targets from a safe distance. They belong to the category of standoff weapons, which means they can be launched from a distance beyond the range of most enemy air defense systems.

This keeps carrier aircraft out of the high-risk zone. Their use increases the effectiveness of strikes on strategic targets while maintaining pilot safety.