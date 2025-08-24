WSJ: Trump approves sale of over 3000 ERAM missiles to Ukraine, to be delivered in 6 months
Administration of the President of the United States Donald Trump has approved the sale of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) aircraft missiles to Ukraine, which are expected to arrive in about six weeks. The Wall Street Journal reports reported two American officials.
Several U.S. officials have said that the use of ERAM missiles with a range of 240 to 450 kilometers would require Ukraine to obtain Pentagon approval.
The publication notes that the $850 million arms package, which is mostly funded by European countries and includes other items, was postponed until after Trump's talks with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
ReferenceERAMs are precision air-to-ground missiles designed to engage ground targets from a safe distance. They belong to the category of standoff weapons, which means they can be launched from a distance beyond the range of most enemy air defense systems.
This keeps carrier aircraft out of the high-risk zone. Their use increases the effectiveness of strikes on strategic targets while maintaining pilot safety.
- on July 14, US President Trump and NATO Secretary General Rutte signed an agreement under which partners will buy American weapons for Ukraine.
- on August 4, it became known that the Netherlands would be the first NATO provide American weapons for Ukraine for 500 million euros. The supply package will include components and missiles for the Patriot
- on August 6, the Alliance's press service said LIGA.netthat NATO will be "in the coming weeks" expects the first deliveries of American weapons to Ukraine.
