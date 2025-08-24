WSJ: Trump approves sale of over 3000 ERAM missiles to Ukraine, to be delivered in 6 months

ERAM missiles have a range of 240 to 450 km and their use by Ukraine must be approved by the Pentagon, officials said

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

Administration of the President of the United States Donald Trump has approved the sale of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) aircraft missiles to Ukraine, which are expected to arrive in about six weeks. The Wall Street Journal reports reported two American officials.

Several U.S. officials have said that the use of ERAM missiles with a range of 240 to 450 kilometers would require Ukraine to obtain Pentagon approval.

The publication notes that the $850 million arms package, which is mostly funded by European countries and includes other items, was postponed until after Trump's talks with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.