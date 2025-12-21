Budanov: We destroyed the mobilization ourselves

Chief of the HUR says that the destruction of the draft came from inside Ukraine

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov called Ukraine's main miscalculation the lost media campaign on mobilization, which is why Ukrainians "destroyed" the military draft themselves. The lieutenant general said this in an interview with lB.ua media.

He was asked what is the biggest mistake inside Ukraine that can still be corrected in order to "win or at least not lose everything we have."

In his opinion, the main mistake was a "thoroughly lost media campaign" that allowed the conscription issue to be "raised."

"We all blame Russia, but their influence is not as great as everyone thinks. It was all done from here. Sometimes deliberately, because of the ambitions of certain people. Sometimes rashly. We have destroyed our own mobilization. No matter who says otherwise, it is not true. We destroyed it ourselves," Budanov said.