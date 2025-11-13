Zelenskyy says military and partners ask for increased mobilization, but plan is being implemented

The president emphasized the need for a balance in mobilization so that taxes are paid to the army

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that the military and partners are raising the issue of increasing mobilization in Ukraine, but said that the system is currently fulfilling the conscription plan. The head of state said this in an interview with by Bloomberg.

"Look, the issue of people, of course, is the most sensitive and difficult and challenging for me, for the soldiers, for the people, for society and for partners... Of course, we don't have a really comparable number of people, because you know the size of Russia and you know the size of Ukraine," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a balance in conscription, even "if the soldiers ask to mobilize more people."

"You have to strike a balance because there is a society, people, and they have to work, pay taxes, and then this money goes to the army," the president explained.

He added that he responds to this issue during meetings of the military cabinet, acknowledging that the issue of increasing the draft is raised by the military and partners.

"Yes, but our partners are not on the battlefield. And so, with all due respect to our partners, with all due respect, I said: the decision of our army was to mobilize about 30,000 per month, and the system is now doing it," the head of state summarized.

