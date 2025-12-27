NABU announces exposure of criminal group consisting of current MPs

Some MPs, according to the investigation, received undue benefits for voting in parliament

The Verkhovna Rada (Illustrative photo: Parliament's press service)

Law enforcement agencies have exposed a criminal group that included current MPs. About, said the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office conducted an undercover operation. As a result, law enforcement officers exposed an organized criminal group that included current MPs.

According to the investigation, members of the group systematically received illegal benefits for voting in the Verkhovna Rada.

The NABU promised to make all the details public later.