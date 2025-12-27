NABU announces exposure of criminal group consisting of current MPs

NABU announces exposure of criminal group consisting of current MPssupplemented
Tetiana Lanchukovska
News editor at LIGA.net
Law enforcement agencies have exposed a criminal group that included current MPs. About, said the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.
The NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office conducted an undercover operation. As a result, law enforcement officers exposed an organized criminal group that included current MPs.
According to the investigation, members of the group systematically received illegal benefits for voting in the Verkhovna Rada.
The NABU promised to make all the details public later.
- On December 5, NABU stated about the exposé in Kyiv of a criminal group led by a Ukrainian MP. According to interlocutors LIGA.net Anna Skorokhod is the one in question.
- Law enforcement officials claim that the MP and her accomplices for a bribe of $250,000 offered the businessman to organize the imposition of sanctions against a competitor company.
