NABU: Gaidai signs contract with the Armed Forces, serves as a private

Serhiy Haidai, who is a suspect in the corruption case, signed a contract with the Defense Forces less than a month ago

Serhiy Haidai (Photo: Facebook account of the former official)

Former head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration and Mukachevo District State Administration Sergiy Gaidai, who was detained in the summer in a corruption case involving the purchase of drones and electronic warfare equipment, has signed a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau in response to a request from the LIGA.net.

The bureau said that Gaidai's procedural status is currently a suspect.

"On November 12, 2025, he signed a contract for military service in the Armed Forces as a private," the response reads.

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Gaidai to do so:

→ to appear at every request of the NABU detectives conducting the pre-trial investigation and prosecutors providing support;

→ inform detectives or prosecutors about changes in their place of residence or work;

→ not to communicate about the circumstances set forth in the current notice of suspicion with other suspects;

→ not to visit a military unit of the National Guard of Ukraine;

→ deposit a passport for traveling abroad.

The NABU noted that at the time of the request, the suspect was properly fulfilling his procedural duties.

If a person subject to a trial on the merits is called up for military service during mobilization, the court suspends the trial until demobilization. At the same time, this rule does not apply to citizens serving under contract, the bureau explained.

november 24 Haidai reported on social media that he was "returning to the east" as a member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He did not disclose any other details.