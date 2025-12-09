At one point, there were no defenders in Pokrovsk, and then our offensive took place – Syrskyi

Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the situation in the Pokrovsk sector, which is the "main theater of war"

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Facebook of the Commander-in-Chief)

At one point in the fall of 2025, there were no Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. However, in mid-November, the defenders launched an offensive and continue to hold the north of the city. This was announced by the сommander-in-сhief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting with Ukrainian media executives and editors, which was attended by LIGA.net.

"At a certain stage, in the fall, there were no more troops in Pokrovsk due to limited capabilities. However, since November 15, as a result of our offensive actions, we have been able to take control of about 13 square kilometers of territory within Pokrovsk (out of a total area of 29 square kilometers). We continue to hold the northern part of the city approximately along the railroad tracks," the military commander said.

He added that the defenders managed to clear the area west of Pokrovsk, where the Defense Forces control about 54 square kilometers.

According to Syrskyi, the situation is difficult, especially during fog and rain: "The enemy is taking advantage of the weather conditions to enter the city, avoiding being hit by our UAVs."

However, the chief said, the Defense Forces are "only increasing the size of their group within Pokrovsk."

"At the same time, a few days ago I ordered the withdrawal of our military from positions 5-7 kilometers from Pokrovsk, which were still there. We are talking about positions that we could no longer rotate and past which the enemy was infiltrating. Further holding them was impractical. And we have to save the lives of our servicemen," said the military official.

The day before, the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces confirmed the withdrawal of troops to more favorable positions near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. The command stated that this maneuver was carried out to save the lives of the defenders, improve the logistics of the group, and to alignment of the front line.

Read also A micromanager of war. How Syrskyi is forming his own guard of influence in the Armed Forces

Syrskyi also said that Myrnohrad is not surrounded, although the occupiers want it to be. He acknowledged that logistics are difficult in the city, but added that "it is being implemented."

"Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are well-fortified areas of our defense, and this defense continues. The defense of Pokrovsk has been going on for 16 months. The Russians have announced at least six times when they would take control of the entire Donbas. They did not," the military leader emphasized.

The chief noted that Moscow is increasing the number of its group in the Pokrovsk sector, which already amounts to 156,000 people.

This direction accounts for 40-50% of all guided bombs used by the invaders at the front, said Syrskyi.

"It is now the main theater of war," he emphasized.

The Ukrainian analytical project Deepstate claims that the north of Pokrovsk is in the gray zone (i.e., active hostilities are taking place there, and it is not known who exactly controls the territory – Ed.); Myrnohrad is also surrounded by a gray zone from the northwest:

The shaded area is the aforementioned withdrawal of the defenders (Map: Deepstate)

Map: Deepstate