Sergiy Gaidai detained in case of corruption on drones and electronic warfare – source
In addition to the MP from Servant of the People Oleksiy Kuznetsov, the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration of the Transcarpathian region Serhiy Haidai is also a person involved in the corruption case of purchasing drones and electronic warfare equipment at inflated prices. This was reported by an interlocutor of LIGA.net in law enforcement.
According to the source, Gaidai is detained, but the "servant" is not.
"Kuznetsov is an MP, by law they cannot," he explained .
Haidai headed the Mukachevo District State Administration from September 2015 to November 2018. In October 2019, he became the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, and in March 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed him .
A year later, in March 2024, Zelensky returned Haidai to the post of head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.
- on August 2, 2025, NABU and SAPO reported to Zelenskyi on exposing large-scale corruption in the purchase of drones and electronic warfare: MP Kuznetsov, heads of district and city administrations, and NGU servicemen are allegedly involved in the scheme.
- The essence of the scheme: conclusion of state contracts with supplier companies at deliberately inflated prices – up to 30% of the contract amount was returned as an illegal benefit.
- Servant of the People suspended Kuznetsov's membership in the faction. Also, suspended from office military of the National Guard, who are allegedly also involved in the corruption case.
Comments (0)