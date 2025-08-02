Sergiy Gaidai detained in case of corruption on drones and electronic warfare – source

A LIGA.net source said that Gaidai was detained, but MP Kuznetsov was not

Serhiy Gaidai (Photo: Luhansk Regional Military Administration)

In addition to the MP from Servant of the People Oleksiy Kuznetsov, the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration of the Transcarpathian region Serhiy Haidai is also a person involved in the corruption case of purchasing drones and electronic warfare equipment at inflated prices. This was reported by an interlocutor of LIGA.net in law enforcement.

According to the source, Gaidai is detained, but the "servant" is not.

"Kuznetsov is an MP, by law they cannot," he explained .

Haidai headed the Mukachevo District State Administration from September 2015 to November 2018. In October 2019, he became the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, and in March 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed him .

A year later, in March 2024, Zelensky returned Haidai to the post of head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.