Servant of the People suspends Kuznetsov's membership in the faction

The Servant of the People faction suspends the membership of MP Oleksiy Kuznetsov, who became involved in a corruption scandal over the purchase of drones and electronic warfare equipment at inflated prices. This was reported by the head of the faction David Arakhamia .

"For the duration of the investigation, MP Oleksiy Kuznetsov's membership in the faction will be suspended. We look forward to the trial of this case in due course. Those guilty of corruption crimes must be punished fairly, regardless of their status and positions," he wrote .

Arakhamia assured that the faction "fully supports the effective actions of NABU and SAPO in combating corruption".

Also, military of the National Guard, who are allegedly also involved in the corruption case.

, have already been suspended