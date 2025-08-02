NABU and SAPO report large-scale corruption in the purchase of drones and electronic warfare equipment
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the exposure of large-scale corruption in the procurement of drones and electronic communications equipment. MP, military and government officials exposed, , anti-corruption agencies and the president reported.
"One of the people's deputies of Ukraine, heads of district and city administrations, and members of the National Guard of Ukraine were caught taking bribes," Zelensky wrote .
A source in law enforcement LIGA.net said that it was a lawmaker from Servant of the People Oleksiy Kuznetsov.
The anti-corruption authorities stated that the essence of the scheme was to conclude state contracts with supplier companies at deliberately inflated prices – up to 30% of the contract amount was returned to the participants in the crime in the form of illegal benefits.
Four people detained.
- on July 22, the Rada supported and Zelenskyy signed a law abolishing the independence of NABU and SAPO. This triggered protests in Ukrainian cities and and a negative reaction from partners – and on July 23, the head of state promised to submit a new draft law.
- On July 31, the Rada voted for it, and on August 1, the law came into force .
