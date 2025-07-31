Zelenskyy signs law to restore independence of NABU and SAPO

The Cabinet of Ministers will immediately inform partners about this document, the head of state announced

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law he initiated that restores the independence of anti-corruption agencies. The head of state announced this in his video message.

"I would like to thank all the parliamentarians for adopting my draft law, which is now a law. I have just signed the document, and the text will be published immediately. This is a guarantee of normal, independent work of anti-corruption bodies, all law enforcement agencies of our country... The decision is right. Three hundred and thirty-one MPs [supported it]. It's exactly as it should be as a basis and in general" the president said.

The law will come into force the day after its publication.

UPDATED. The law published – It will officially come into force on August 1.

The president noted that the law "guarantees the absence of any external influences or interference."

The document provides for polygraph testing of law enforcement officers, who have access to state secrets for actions in favor of the aggressor country. The lie detector test should be conducted at least once every two years. Also, within the next six months after the adoption of the law, the Security Service of Ukraine must conduct an inspection of such law enforcement officers. This applies not only to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, but also to the Bureau of Economic Security, the Prosecutor General's Office, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the National Police.

The head of state also emphasized that it is very important that the state listens to public opinion.

"Ukraine is a democracy – there is no doubt about it," he added.

In the evening of July 30, people in Ukrainian cities again took to the streets to protest against the law that deprived anti-corruption bodies of their independence. Already on July 31, Kyiv was occupied despite a massive Russian attack at night, a rally with hundreds of people gathered.

The president announced that government officials would immediately inform Ukraine's partners about this law.

Meanwhile, the European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos has already welcomed the decision of the Verkhovna Rada.