Independence of NABU and SAPO: Rada supports Zelenskyy's bill

The document was supported by more than three hundred MPs – more than those who voted to abolish the independence of the agencies

Session hall of the Verkhovna Rada (Illustrative photo: Parliament's press service)

The Verkhovna Rada supports the president's draft law as a basis and as a whole Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the return of independence to anti-corruption bodies. This was reported by from the official broadcast of the meeting.

The decision was supported by 331 MPs. The government faction Servant of the people cast 214 votes, Eurosolidarity – 27, Dovira – 17, Platform for Life and Peace and Restoration of Ukraine (ex-OPZJ) – 17 і 9, Holos – 16, non-factional – 15, For the Future – 11, Motherland – Four.

For comparison, 263 MPs voted to abolish the independence of anti-corruption agencies, mostly "servants", former members of the banned pro-Russian OPZJ, Dovira, Batkivshchyna, and For the Future. But there were also three "yes" votes from Eurosolidarity and one from Holos ( roll call vote here ).

MP from Holos Yaroslav Zheleznyak said, that the speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk has already signed the document without delay. After that, the head of state will be able to put his signature, and the law will come into force the day after its publication. The document on the abolition of the independence of anti-corruption bodies was signed by the Speaker and the president signed on the voting day.

UPDATED. The president signed the law and announced that it will be published immediately.

In the evening of July 30, people in Ukrainian cities again took to the streets to protest against the law that deprived anti-corruption bodies of their independence. Already on July 31, Kyiv was able to hold a public meeting despite a massive Russian attack at night, a rally with hundreds of people gathered.

Although the law restores independence to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, it does not leave in force the possibility to conduct searches without a court order, explained in the analysis for LIGA.net lawyers of Juscutum.

The meeting at which this draft law was adopted was the first since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, which officially broadcast live. However, this applies only to this vote, as the full live broadcasts for the parliament have not yet been restored.