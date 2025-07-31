For the first time since the full-scale invasion, the Rada will broadcast parliamentary sessions

Broadcasting of the Council's meetings was stopped with the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Photo: Press service of the Verkhovna Rada

The Verkhovna Rada has returned live broadcasts of parliamentary plenary sessions. About reported chairman of the Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn.

The meeting will be broadcast at 12:00 on YouTube channel of the Rada parliament.

Broadcasting of the Rada's meetings was suspended with the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. In January 2025, broadcasts of Rada committee meetings were resumed, but not of the parliament itself.

on July 28, civil society organizations and the media appealed to the parliament with a demand to resume online broadcasting of plenary sessions and publish the agenda in advance.

Already on July 29, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine introduced a resolutionwhich provides for the return of live broadcasts of parliamentary plenary sessions.

