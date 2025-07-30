NABU and SAPO: Zelensky's bill passed the main committee

Voting in the session hall will take place on July 31

Verkhovna Rada (Photo: Andriy Gudzenko / LIGA.net)

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement supported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's draft law, which aims to restore the independence of anti-corruption agencies. This became known from the broadcast of the Committee, which was hosted by the MP from the Holos Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The committee supported the presidential draft law as a basis and as a whole, so that the parliament could pass it in one vote without a second reading.

The decision was unanimously supported by 19 members of the Committee, which is the main for this draft law. No MPs opposed or abstained.

Voting in the session hall is scheduled for July 31.